HS student charged with secretly recording classmates undress

CHANTILLY, VA (WUSA9) - A teenager is facing charges of recording his classmates in various stages of undress at Freedom High School.

The 16-year-old will not be named because he’s a juvenile.

It all started on Feb. 8 when a fellow student reported to school officials they thought the teen was recording them while they were in the bathroom. Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies started an investigation and found other recordings, they reported Friday.

Deputies said the teen used a small device to record video of students inside a school bathroom, locker room, and at some school events. Two of the incidents include “upskirting.”

So far, police do not believe he distributed the videos in any manner.

Detectives identified and notified all of the victims. Additional charges are possible.

He’s facing five felony counts of unlawfully filming people younger than 18.

