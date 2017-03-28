Home designers turn to virtual reality technology

CHANTILLY, VA (WUSA9) - When it comes to redesigning your home, it can be both exciting and stressful. That's because it's often difficult to visualize the changes until they're made. That's why home design companies are increasingly turning to virtual reality technology that allows clients to "see" the changes ahead of time.

"People absolutely love it," said Carly McAlister, from MOSS Building and Design, in Chantilly. "They're blown away."

The company has been using a virtual reality technology called "MOSS 360" for the last two years, and McAlister said it has revolutionized the industry. In order to use the technology, a client needs to wear a headset, which gives them a 360 degree view of a room. They can walk a small distance through one room, and are also given a controller, which allows them to move through the entire home as they wish.

"The real advantage is being able to feel your space," said McAlister. "As opposed to just seeing pictures and drawings of what it's going to look like."

Home design companies across the country are increasingly turning to this technology, as it becomes easier to use, and less expensive to develop. Tyler Tappan helped to create MOSS 360, and said the level of detail is increasing.

"All the colors," he said. "And all the sight lines come together, and you have an immersive experience."

Other companies like Landis Architects and Builders in Washington are using a very different strategy. The company is using Google Goggles, which can be purchased for $15 or less online. While the quality is not quite as good as high-tech devices like MOSS 360, the clear advantage is that clients can take the goggles home, and see design changes from anywhere.

"Wherever you are," said Ethan Landis, a co-founder of the company. "If you have a set of these and a smart phone, and the files we can send you, it's very, very easy to use."

WUSA9 tested out the Google Goggles at the studio, using links provided by Landis. The links were sent to our email, and on our smart phones we saw mirror images of the same video on the left and right sides of the screen. When placed in the Google Goggles, our eyes did the work, and all of a sudden we were looking at a 3D image.

Landis said that the technology can cut down on the lengthy design phase.

"It does drive down the time it takes to design a project," he said. "To help you make decisions more confidently, more efficiently, and it can also save costs, because we don't have to charge so much in design, if we think we can get to done more efficiently."

