Va. middle school teacher charged with child porn

CENTREVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - A middle school teacher from Fairfax County has been charged with child pornography, according to Fairfax County police.

Christopher Jordan, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say Jordan has been employed by Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016. He taught eighth grade English at Holmes Middle School but FCPS says he will not be returning in the fall.

