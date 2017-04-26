MISSING: 88-year-old man from Centreville

(Photo: Sully Police Department) (Photo: (Photo: Sully Police Department))

CENTREVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - The Sully Police District need the public’s help finding an 88-year-old man who went missing from his home Wednesday morning.

John Charles Hunt was last seen in the 14700 block of Winterfield Court in Centreville. He has not had contact with family members, who believe he could be driving a silver 2006 Lexus GS300 with Virginia license plates 7164WL.

Hunt suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may not know his home address or contact information. Police said he was last seen wearing olive pants, brown shoes, a beige jacket, an Omega Moon watch and St. Bonaventure College Ring. He wears glasses.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of John Charles Hunt is asked to contact Detective Steven Carter at 571-474-6129, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)** or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

