CENTREVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - A 31-year-old man died after a car hit him then a house in Centreville, Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Police say the car hit the victim in the 6200 block of Prince Way while he was working on a car.

There are no other injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(© 2017 WUSA)