Man dies after accident while fixing his car

CENTREVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in an incident involving a young boy and a car, which ultimately crashed into a townhouse.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Prince Way around 1 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man and a car that had struck a townhouse.

David Sifuentes was repairing his 2001 Volkswagen sedan, police said, when he asked an 8-year-old boy who was inside of the car to start it, police said.

The car started moving in reverse as Sifuentes was standing outside of the driver’s side door. Police said he tried to stop the car but it continued through a parking lot, over a curb and hit a townhouse.

Sifuentes was holding on to the steering wheel and was thrown from the car, hitting the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

