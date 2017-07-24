Domestic assault triggers barricade situation in Centreville

(Photo: Fairfax County police)

CENTREVILLE, VA. (WUSA9) - A man has been arrested in connection with a barricade situation that stemmed from a domestic assault in a Centreville home Monday afternoon, Fairfax County police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of Golden Oak Road, authorities said.

When officers got to the scene they met with the suspect and told him they needed to talk to the victim. Police said the suspect fled upstairs in the home. Authorities then learned that a domestic assault had happened.

Officers tried to convince the suspect to come downstairs, however he refused. The victim and other people inside of the home came out of the house. The victim was then treated for minor injuries.

A warrant was obtained for domestic assault and negotiations continued. Officers were eventually able to take the suspect into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

