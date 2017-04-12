Crews respond to mulch fire in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Crews responded to a mulch fire in the Centreville area overnight, according to Fairfax County officials.

The large mulch pile fire started around 1:45 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lee Hwy. This was a big water supply operation due to lack of hydrants in the area.

There were some eastbound lane closures on Lee Hwy due to the fire, officials said.

Drivers in the area are being advised to slow down and be aware of the apparatus.

