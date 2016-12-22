Cat neglected for years gets rescued, haircut

(Photo: Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center)

An obese cat that had gotten so large it couldn't groom itself was rescued from its owner who after they moved to a nursing home.

The Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center said the cat's fur had matted was so severely, it had turned into dreadlocks after years of neglect.

Thankfully, rescue crews were able to shave the matted cat, and it was taken to live with a relative of the previous owner.

We hope the cat has a long and happy life.

Copyright 2016 KXTV