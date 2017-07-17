US Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle near Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle at 2nd Street and Independence Avenue SE.
During the investigation, police are closed the following roads:
- Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Third Street SE
- Pennsylvania Avenue between Second and Third Streets SE
- Second Street between East Capitol and C Streets SE
All staff and other personnel should avoid this area until further notice.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs