US Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle near Capitol Hill

Katelyn Haas, WUSA 2:52 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle at 2nd Street and Independence Avenue SE.

During the investigation, police are closed the following roads:

  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Third Street SE
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between Second and Third Streets SE
  • Second Street between East Capitol and C Streets SE

All staff and other personnel should avoid this area until further notice.

 

