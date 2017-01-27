'Can you hear me?' phone scam spreading across the country

“Can you hear me now?”

If you heard that question on the phone, you’d probably answer “Yes,” even if you didn’t know who was on the line. However, that could cost you big time.

People across the country are getting calls that appear to be a scam. The caller, which is really a recording, explains that they’re with a credit card company or warranty department. Then they say they’re having trouble with their headset and ask, “Can you hear me?”

The scammers record the call, so they now have a recording of you saying “Yes.” They can use that to pay for products or services without your knowledge.

Lori Goodwin, who lives in Tampa, Florida, has been getting about three of these calls every week for the last several months.

“If you hear someone say 'I can't hear you' or 'Can you hear me,' the first reaction you have is to say 'Yes,'” she said. “It's almost instinctual, so that's what they're looking for.”

Goodwin said she's always just hung up the phone, but she didn't realize until recently how dangerous those calls can be.

“Because of the nature of the communication, you could be making the call from anywhere, from India or Cleveland,” police spokesperson Steve Hegarty said.

Callers from other parts of the country or world would be outside of local jurisdiction. Still, Hegarty said if you do get this type of call, you should hang up. You can report it to police or to the Federal Trade Commission, he advised.

If you receive a similar call, the Better Business Bureau advises to do the following:

If you receive an unsolicited robocall from an organization or business, just hang up. If you are on the Do Not Call List and a company calls out of the blue to ask questions, it's likely a scam. Avoid responding with "yes, sure or ok."

If you are asked a similar question in a phone call or are asked to press a button to be placed on the Do Not Call Registry, just hang up the phone. Saying anything or pressing buttons when prompted may help the scam artists identify that you have an active phone number. Remember that no government agency will ever solicit for the Do Not Call Registry.

Write down the phone number of those callers violating the Do Not Call Registry and file a scam report with BBB Scam Tracker and the FTC's Do Not Call List.

