Can the Redskins Return to the Playoffs?

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's all right there for the taking for the Redskins. If they beat the New York Giants on Sunday they are a certain lock to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 1991-1992. Boy, that's a long time ago isn't it? I mean in 1992, Color Me Badd was one of the hottest musical acts around and Christian Slater was an A-List actor. In 1992, the internet was in its infancy, only a select few people had cell phones and social media was actually talking to people.

It was a different time then and there hasn't been much winning for the Redskins since but a chance to set a new tone for the franchise by getting back to the playoffs this season and all they have to do is win one game.

That's it. Win one game.

But it won't be easy though for the Redskins. The New York Giants would love to spoil Washington's post-season plans and help their momentum as they have already clinched a playoff spot in the NFC. New York says it will not rest their starters in an effort to avenge a week 3 loss to the Redskins.

The 9-6-1 Redskins should play with urgency and a purpose knowing that a victory over the Giants gets them in to the playoffs but the Skins held their own destiny a few weeks ago and laid an egg at home versus Carolina in a disturbing loss. Washington rebounded last week in a convincing win at Chicago and then got some help from all of teams, Dallas who beat Detroit to get the Redskins back in playoff contention. This is a game the Redskins should win but that makes it anything but certain.

This game also could go a long way in deciding the future of not only QB Kirk Cousins but coach Jay Gruden. If the Redskins lose, the team's leadership will be called in to question and whether Gruden is the man for the franchise moving forward. Kirk Cousins is in all likelihood the QB of the future but if there was any doubt about him, a loss and the whispers could come up about him being paid a king's ransom for years to come.

So much riding on one game.

The opportunity is ripe for the Redskins to clinch a playoff berth but it's so much easier said than done. We shall see if the Redskins can get it done.