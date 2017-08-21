WUSA
Camp bus catches fire in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A camp school bus caught fire on Monday in Rockville, Md. with 29 children on the bus, according to Montgomery County fire officials.  

All 29 children were removed from the bus prior to firefighters arrival. The bus caught fire at Georgia Avenue and International Drive in Rockville around 4 p.m. 

All the children were evaluated and fire officials say they are all OK. There were also five adults on the bus and fire officials say they were all OK as well. One minor injury was reported. 

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time. 

