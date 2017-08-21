Camp bus catches fire in Rockville

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A camp school bus caught fire on Monday in Rockville, Md. with 29 children on the bus, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

All 29 children were removed from the bus prior to firefighters arrival. The bus caught fire at Georgia Avenue and International Drive in Rockville around 4 p.m.

Update – Georgia Ave. & International Dr IFO leisure world Plaza, southbound Georgia Avenue, (camp) school bus, 29 kids, 5 adults ALL OK pic.twitter.com/mlmyStpTBu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 21, 2017

All the children were evaluated and fire officials say they are all OK. There were also five adults on the bus and fire officials say they were all OK as well. One minor injury was reported.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

ICYMI (4p) Ga Av - school bus driver & others got ~30 kids off bus prior to FD arrival, all ok (1 minor inj) & relocated to another camp bus pic.twitter.com/8N3hNxQY8b — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 21, 2017

