Camera that could capture murder of DC grandma was hacked

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The DC Police Camera that could have captured the Southeast grandmother’s killer was impacted by a large scale computer hacking scandal.

The Chief Technology Officer said 123 police cameras out of the city’s 187 (70%) were infected with ransomware and taken off line for about five days, including the day Vivian Marrow was murdered.

The shooting happened at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16th. The Chief Technology Officer originally said the hacking only took cameras off line between January 12-15th and Chief Peter Newsham told the Washington Post there was no impact on any criminal investigations.

After numerous inquiries, an MPD spokesperson confirmed the camera on the corner of Elvans and Stanton Roads, SE was impacted. He said the video released by police showed a masked suspect running from the scene.

That surveillance video taken from one of 22 cameras mounted around the housing complex is awfully grainy when zoomed in to see the suspect.

A police source close to the investigation said the city’s close circuit camera is not only closer but better quality; the picture would have been clearer.

“Yes it would have made a difference even though the suspect was wearing a mask, a smart kindergartener could tell you that,” said the victim’s childhood friend who lives in the same complex.

“What other cameras were hacked and were there certain ones targeted, now you opened up a can of worms.”

While a spokesperson with the Chief Technology Office said no one quadrant was targeted, WUSA9 has made numerous requests and is still waiting for the complete list of the 123 cameras impacted.

All 187 are now online, recording and repaired to avoid a future hacking incident.

According to the National Crime Agency (UK’s version of the FBI), two people were arrested in connection with the hack.

“We can confirm that NCA officers executed a search warrant at an address in Natal Road, London SW16 on the evening of Thursday 19 January. A man and a woman were arrested and later bailed until April 2017. Enquiries are on-going and we are unable to provide further information at this time," said a spokesperson.

