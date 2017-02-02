WUSA
Close

Camera at scene of 'neighborhood' mom murder was hacked

WUSA 9:32 PM. EST February 02, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two people have been arrested in London, accused of hacking the computers that record data from DC police surveillance cameras, according to our editorial partners at the Washington Post

The hacking is connected to the camera problem at the scene where Vivian Marrow was killed while sitting in her wheelchair.

RELATED: Video released of person of interest in 'neighborhood' mom's murder

The police camera there was not recording data when Marrow was shot and killed. The video in the story above was from a different camera.

A source close to the investigation told WUSA9 if the camera was working, it would have given police a closer and higher quality view of the suspect.

The killer is still on the loose.

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories