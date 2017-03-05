Bystander takes action after witnessing animal cruelty

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A bystander chose to take action when she witnessed a man carrying a dog by the collar around its neck.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue was contacted about the incident and posted the images on Facebook in order to bring awareness to animal cruelty.

The post said that the bystander confronted the man when she saw the way he was treating the dog and he told her to mind her own business.

The woman then took action and called the Mount Holly Police Department and waited for their arrival, according to the post.

The post stated that the man was later charged with animal cruelty.

NBC Charlotte has reached out to the Mount Holly Police Department and is waiting to obtain the police report on the incident.

