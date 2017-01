(Photo: Fairfax Co. Police)

BURKE, VA (WUSA9) - UPDATE:

Police said the father of the boy contacted them. He will be reunited with his son shortly.

--------

PREVIOUS:

Fairfax County Police need the public’s help identifying and reuniting a non-verbal boy with his parents.

He was found at Burke Lake Road near Deep Lake Way around 3:45 a.m.

If you know him, please call 703-691-2131.

(© 2017 WUSA)