Burglary suspect climbs on Beltway plaza roof before surrendering

(Photo: Jennifer Donelan, Director of Media Relations PG Co. police)

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - Police have arrested a burglary suspect who had climbed onto the roof of the cinema at the Beltway Plaza in Greenbelt Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were chasing the suspect when he ran into the mall around 3:20 p.m. The man then climbed a scaffolding behind a movie screen and hid in the ceiling.

Police say the man eventually made his way to the roof, and later surrendered.

No further information has been released at this time.

