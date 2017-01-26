Bunce, America's Puppy is moving on

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In June of 2015, a very special puppy named Bunce joined the WUSA9 news team.
Raised and trained by reporter Andrea McCarren to become a service dog for a wounded warrior, we’re all getting ready to send him on his mission.
In Thursday's Salute to Service, we take a look back at the first time he met his namesake.
Bunce’s last day in our newsroom with be next Friday, February 3rd. We’re expected to learn sometime in March about the veteran with whom he’ll be placed, and where in the country Bunce will be relocating.
