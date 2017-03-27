Bride and groom surprise grandmother at Jacksonville hospital hours after wedding

Pink Shutter Photography LLC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A photo posted to Facebook back on March 25 is quickly going viral.

The photo shows a bride and groom making a special visit to a Jacksonville hospital after their wedding.

Jessica Brown's grandmother was stuck in the hospital due to a heart attack, so Jessica surprised her just hours before the wedding was set to start.

"When we got there it was pretty priceless. Her mom and dad went in first and it was a total surprise. So Tyler, my brother-in-law walked in Jessica and she was just of course in awe and just super excited and crying. It was just really emotional. It was just a really emotional week. You know the groom is from Bryceville and for her grandma to have the heart attack was rough. It was really rough," said Amanda Brown.

Their wedding was just days after a wildfire forced evacuations in the groom's hometown of Bryceville.

As for Jessica's grandmother, she is expected to be okay.

