Bremerton woman starts neighborhood 'Little Pantries'

A Bremerton woman has started a new program called 'Kitsap Neighborhood Little Pantries.' (Photo: KING)

BREMERTON - A Bremerton woman is hoping to provide food to neighbors in need with a new program she's calling 'Kitsap Neighborhood Little Pantries.'

It's a twist on the 'Little Free Libraries' that started popping up a few years ago in neighborhoods across Western Washington and across the country.

But instead of encouraging people to 'leave a book, take a book,' Darla Bradish is encouraging people to do the same with food.

"Basically if you run out of something or need something to get through ‘til payday, take what you need, give what you can," said Bradish. "There's actually been a lot of people in the neighborhood using it already."

She built the first 'Little Pantry' at the Steele Creek Community in East Bremerton.

Bradish and her husband have managed the large mobile home park for years, and she says she's seen firsthand that some of the senior residents don't have the mobility to even get to local food banks.

Bradish's idea was to bring the food bank to them, in the form of a 'Little Pantry' set up in the neighborhood. People are encouraged to take food freely from the 'Little Pantry' and to give back when they can. Donations have been coming in steady, ever since the pantry opened up a few weeks ago.

"It's more than just being a food bank or a food box," she said. "It's about the community and helping everyone in the community, and everyone in the community can get involved as well."

People have asked her if she's worried about vandals or thieves, but Bradish says she's not.

"We are trying to put them in lighted areas, so they don't get messed with," she said. "But ultimately, you can't steal free food! And I hope if they're taking it, they really need it. And if it happens, we'll restock. I have faith in Kitsap County."

What about wildlife? Any concerns that animals might try to get inside the 'little pantry'?

"I haven't had any problems with animals, but of course the weather is cold, so they're probably hibernating right now," she said, laughing.

The pantry sits about four feet in the air. Bradish said they'll make adjustments to secure the pantry if animals try to get inside.

Ideally, she'd love to expand the program to other neighborhoods throughout Kitsap County. She's already heard from a few nonprofit organizations who are interested in supporting the cause.

Bradish's husband built the original 'little pantry' at Steele Creek Community and a second one they set up at nearby Kariotis Community.

"I think the biggest thing now is that we need builders," she said. "To bust out two or three of them at a time. We could have a big community pantry building party!"

If you have building supplies or skills that might help, contact Bradish through her little pantries Facebook page.

Better yet, she says, if you live in an area other than Bremerton and you have someone handy in your family, feel free to build one of your own.

"It's a simple project, but yet it's a huge project," she said. "Every person can step up in some way."

From her office at Steele Creek, Bradish has been able to witness the impact the 'little pantry' is having on families in need.

"A woman came by, she only had only ten dollars until her next payday," said Bradish. "She took three items from the box, thanked us for them, said she would replace them on payday, but said now she has gas money to make it through the week."

Stories like that motivate Bradish even more.

"I think if each community helps take care of itself, maybe we can take some burden off the food banks," she said.

