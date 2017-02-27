Breaking the cycle: How an abandoned, homeless St. Johns County student became a homeowner

April's graduation photo from St. Augustine High School. (PHOTO: April)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Driving through St. Augustine April, who asked we not share her last name, points out all the places she used to stay when she was in high school.

"This is what I looked like in high school and I was homeless," said April looking at an old picture. "That picture does not look like homeless... My makeup is done, my hair is done. I kept fresh highlights, but I was homeless."

It's a secret she kept hidden from her classmates and from her teachers at St. Augustine High School. Not only was she homeless, she was essentially living on her own with no mom, no dad, no guardian looking after her from the time she was 14 to 16.

"I had a really oversized big purse," April said. "I'd walk into Walmart or CVS and throw the shampoo or conditioner in my bag. I mean I'm not proud of the those things you know, but at the same time I had to maintain in school that I was clean. I had to wash my hair and wash my body because people like that got that made fun of if you didn't."

She says her mother abandoned her when she was 11.

"Just up and left," said April. "She didn't tell me she was leaving. She didn't kiss me goodbye and she just left for weeks. I would be like where is mom, where is mom? She picked crack over me, so it was tough."

Everything April owned fit into a plastic bin.

"Everything I had fit into this, and that's what I couched surfed with," April recalled.

She went from couch to couch finding different places to sleep. Many nights she says she stayed in crack houses.



"You would walk in there be people shooting up. I mean it was just I was the good one. I was the one who would to school. All these other people were that have already dropped out," said April. "I think that was the scariest part with needles in their arms."

Sometimes she walked to school, other times she would catch a bus.

"I'd figure out who lived in that neighborhood and figure out when it would come and I'd say I just moved here and the bus driver would say ok and wouldn't really question me."



By the end of 10th grade April made up her mind she wasn't going to let her past determine her future. Her friend's parents took her in and while they didn't have legal custody of her, they gave her a place to stay.



"You know I saw what not to do, but I never really saw what to do. Having my best friend's parents in my life to kind of guide me a little bit more helped a whole lot and so I got two jobs and everything I bought I paid for. You know I could go to the store and buy shampoo and conditioner," said April.

April was determined to be the first in her family to graduate from high school. She was determined to be the first in her family to go to college.

"I went to take my ACT and I didn't have money for the ACT."

She found out help was available to pay for her ACT test, but she had to prove her family lacked the income.

"They said we have to call your parents and get their income information for you to be on that list, so they called and said there is no answer and they said when you get home will you let them know? I said I haven't talked to her in a year," said April.

When her secret was finally revealed the ASSIST program in the St. Johns County School District stepped in to help.



"She's like what's going on? Tell me the story so I just told her everything. I was kind of dying and to tell someone just because I was dying for you know help or for people to realize like what's going on. So I told her the situation," said April. "They gave me a mentor, Kim, so she kind of became like a mom to me."

April's mentor, Kim McNickle, is now the homeless liason for the St. Johns County Schools and helps the more than 700 homeless students in the district.

"Something just clicked with me and with her. I guess because she did remind me of my daughter and they are the exact same age," said McNickle. "She didn't have any confidence. She just had been through so much that her self-esteem was really low, but she knew she wanted to finish school, but she had those struggles to where it got so hard because she was a living pillar to post that she wanted to give up. I think having mentors for these unaccompanied youth, you show them that there is somebody who cares and wants them to succeed."

And succeed she did. April overcame the odds stacked against her and broke the cycle of poverty.

"The whole process was scary. College. What? None of my family has even graduated from high school. How would I make it through college?" said April.

But she did. She graduated from St. Augustine High School and a few months ago she graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in Criminal Justice.

"I think it still hasn't kicked in. I mean it feels good. I feel very blessed to be we're I'm at to come from where I'm at because most kids my age who have everything, who have good parents aren't where I'm at and to come from nothing and to have what I have makes it that much more rewarding."

April is now working for a law firm with aspirations of going to law school and becoming an attorney. She no longer has to wonder where she will sleep each night. April, once homeless, is now a homeowner at the age of 22.

"It makes me feel good. I've never really had a real true home that I know is permanent, nothing permanent in my life. To know this is permanent, this is mine, it feels good," said April. "No one can take it from me. No one can say you have to leave, you're evicted. It's mine. This is home."

How did she break the cycle?

"I think about my future kids. That's what it is. Every day I think about the kids that I'm going to have one day and what I want for them, and I want them to grow up in a normal life and have everything that I didn't have, and you know go to college and it stop right here.

For the more than 70,000 homeless students in Florida, April offers these words of encouragement.

"Do whatever you can do today that's going to put you where you want to be tomorrow. Keep trying to reach those goals because it's possible. There's a will, there's a way."

There are more than 7,000 unaccompanied youth, like April, going to school in Florida. Nearly 100 go to school in St. Johns County. If you would like to help homeless students the district's ASSIST program is looking for mentors and donations.



HOW YOU CAN HELP

If you want to help, here are the specific donations you can make:

Food gift cards (Publix, Winn Dixie) no more than $25.

Gift cards for new shoes where they just sell shoes (Rackroom or Payless)

Gift cards to Walmart or Target

School supplies like composition books, notebooks, folders with prongs, colored pencils, highlighters, pencils and paper

Cleaning supplies

Hot pads for cooking in hotels

New bedding: Twin sheets, queen sheets

Towels

ASSIST Address: 47 Orange St in St. Augustine, (904) 547-7593

