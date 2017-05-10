WUSA
Bradley scores 29, Celtics power past Wizards, 123-101

WUSA 10:54 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

BOSTON (AP) - Avery Bradley scored a playoff career-high 29 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 123-101 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Al Horford added 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Isaiah Thomas was also active, scoring 18 points and handing out nine assists.

Game 6 is Friday night in Washington.

Boston led by as many as 26 points, negating Washington's physicality by spreading the floor and knocking down 16 3-pointers.

John Wall had 21 for the Wizards, who haven't won a playoff game in Boston since 1982.

