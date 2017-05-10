Bradley scores 29, Celtics power past Wizards, 123-101

May 10, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) during the second quarter in game five of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Butler II, David Butler II)

BOSTON (AP) - Avery Bradley scored a playoff career-high 29 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 123-101 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.



Al Horford added 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Isaiah Thomas was also active, scoring 18 points and handing out nine assists.



Game 6 is Friday night in Washington.



Boston led by as many as 26 points, negating Washington's physicality by spreading the floor and knocking down 16 3-pointers.



John Wall had 21 for the Wizards, who haven't won a playoff game in Boston since 1982.

