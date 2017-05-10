Bradley scores 29, Celtics power past Wizards, 123-101

BOSTON (AP) - Avery Bradley scored a playoff career-high 29 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 123-101 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Al Horford added 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Isaiah Thomas was also active, scoring 18 points and handing out nine assists.
Game 6 is Friday night in Washington.
Boston led by as many as 26 points, negating Washington's physicality by spreading the floor and knocking down 16 3-pointers.
John Wall had 21 for the Wizards, who haven't won a playoff game in Boston since 1982.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs