Boy playing with matches causes house fire in Annadale

ANNANDALE, Md. (WUS9) -- A six-year-old playing with matches caused a house fire in Annandale on Sunday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. This comes after a child died after playing with a lighter at Lorton, Virgina home last week.

Officials said crews responded to a house fire in the 7700 block of Rowan Court in the area of Annandale around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they got to the scene they found fire showing from a bedroom window in a one-story, single-family home, officials said. Firefighters were able to put out the fire rather quickly. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The six-year-old boy alerted everybody in the home of the fire, officials said. Red Cross is helping the five people displaced by the fire.

The investigation shows that the fire started from a mattress in the six-year-old's room. It was accidental and was caused by the boy playing with matches.

Damages as a result of the fire were estimated at approximately $250,000.

