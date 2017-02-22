Boy playing with lighter causes, dies in Lorton fire

The site of a fatal fire in Lorton. (Photo: Eliana Block)

LORTON, Va. (WUSA9) -- A boy is dead after he played with a lighter and then caused a house fire in Lorton, Virginia late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The fire happened around 5:08 p.m. in the 8100 block of Arcade Street in Lorton, officials said. It was originally reported as a brush fire.

When crews got to the scene fire smoke and fire was seen coming the garage of the home. Two adults were able to get out of the home, however a five-year-old boy remained in the garage.

Firefighters did an aggressive attack inside the garage and tried to save the child. They were able to quickly put out the fire. Crews found the boy in the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before crews got to the scene two neighbors, a retired Fairfax County Battalion Chief and an-off duty Fairfax County Fire Lieutenant tried to put the fire out and save the child. Both of the neighbors were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The two adult occupants were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.





Two dogs were saved. Two additional dogs and three birds were killed.

Officials have determined that the fire was accidental and was caused by inappropriate use of a lighter by the child.

The fire was discovered by an occupant of the house. There were smoke alarms in the home. It is unknown if they activated at the time of the fire. The fire started in the garage, officials said.

Damages are estimated to be $93,750.

