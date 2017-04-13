Boy killed, brother injured by falling tree in Md.

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

LA PLATA, MD (WUSA9) - Two little brothers, 5 and 2, were watching their dad cut down a tree in La Plata, Md. when a tree fell and injured both of them.

Officials say they were sitting 50 feet away, but it wasn't far enough.

The tree fell onto the boys. Both of them were flown to the hospital.

The 2-year-old has died and his brother is in serious condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

