Rollercoaster stuck at Six Flags America with dozens on board

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A rollercoaster is stuck in the air with dozens of riders on board at Six Flags America.

The Joker's Jinx has stalled with 24 people on board, according to Prince George's County Fire spokesman Mark Brady. The roller coaster car is stalled about 100 feet in the air and tilted at about a 20-30 degree angle.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene in and will work to rescue the riders off the coaster. Brady said the riders are upright and don't appear to be in distress.

Brady says he has full faith that the rides are properly maintained. If something does go wrong, Brady says Six Flags has a great staff that is able to help people out.

The same ride with the same amount of people became stalled in August 2014.

This is at least the fourth time since 2014 the Joker's Jinx has broken down with people on board, CBS News reports.

According to Six Flags America, the Joker’s Jinx launches riders from zero to 60 miles per hour in just over three seconds. The rider lasts 75 seconds. It debuted at the amusement park in 1999.

Stuck in the air #jokerjinx #sixflags @sixflagsamerica #gothamcity A post shared by djdennis1 (@djdennis1) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV