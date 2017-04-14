WUSA
Close

Marine's sentence commuted after friend grabbed his gun

Six years ago during a visit to New Jersey, then-Sergeant Pompey was at a nightclub when his friend got involved in a fight and grabbed Pompey's gun. The gun was properly registered to Pompey in Virginia, but this was in New Jersey.

Bruce Johnson and Dori Olmos, WUSA 6:07 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A former Marine convicted of a gun crime in New Jersey will not go to prison after all. Friday evening, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie commuted Hisashi Pompey’s sentence. He was set to go to prison on Monday.

The Pompey family learned the news in an email from Gov. Christie.

Pompey was convicted of felony possession of an unlawful firearm after Pompey’s friend grabbed his gun after a fight. The gun was legally registered in Virginia, but laws at the time banned the gun in New Jersey.

PREVIOUS: Marine to go to prison after friend grabbed his gun

He was sentenced to the mandatory three-year term.

But if the incident happened today, he wouldn’t have been arrested.

Pompey’s case spurred a change in gun laws in the Garden State the year after he was convicted and sentenced.

Pompey had never been in trouble before and the conviction ended his career in the Marines. He was medically discharged.

His friend took a plea deal in the case.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories