Marine's sentence commuted after friend grabbed his gun

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - A former Marine convicted of a gun crime in New Jersey will not go to prison after all. Friday evening, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie commuted Hisashi Pompey’s sentence. He was set to go to prison on Monday.

The Pompey family learned the news in an email from Gov. Christie.

Today I signed the commutation order for former Marine Sergeant Hisashi Pompey. pic.twitter.com/4rXl6r2Epu — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) April 14, 2017

Pompey was convicted of felony possession of an unlawful firearm after Pompey’s friend grabbed his gun after a fight. The gun was legally registered in Virginia, but laws at the time banned the gun in New Jersey.

He was sentenced to the mandatory three-year term.

But if the incident happened today, he wouldn’t have been arrested.

Pompey’s case spurred a change in gun laws in the Garden State the year after he was convicted and sentenced.

Pompey had never been in trouble before and the conviction ended his career in the Marines. He was medically discharged.

His friend took a plea deal in the case.

