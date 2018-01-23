Getting to know Maryland's youngest medical cannabis entrepreneur

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - She's a reality TV star, a former pageant queen and a young investment banker.

Now at 25, Hope Wiseman is also the youngest of Maryland's new medical cannabis entrepreneurs.

Wiseman, who grew up in Bowie, Md., has assembled a group of investors including two D.C. area dentists and family members to secure a coveted state license to open a state-regulated medical cannabis dispensary in Prince George's County.

The Wiseman-led group has taken over the old Bela Furniture Outlet store at the Hampton Mall off Central Ave. in Capital Heights and are currently converting it into a multi-million dollar dispensary that will include separate medical offices for practitioners to see patients suffering from one of the conditions approved by Maryland to be treated by medical cannabis.

The "Mary and Main" dispensary is targeting the end of February for a grand opening.

Wiseman has a degree in economics from Spellman College in Atlanta. She is also the former Miss Teen D.C., a crown she won in 2009 at the age of 17.

Wiseman appears in the cast of "Wives and Girlfriends of Atlanta" and E! Television reality show about the partners of famous athletes. Wiseman is cast as a single friend of other characters in the production.

