2 dead, 1 in critical condition after incident at Md. restaurant

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - Two men are dead and one is in critical condition after suffering trauma at a restaurant in Bowie, Maryland early Sunday morning.

Around, 2:15 a.m., police responded to The Blue Sunday Restaurant in the 6800 block of Track Road. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from trauma to the upper body.

Police say two were confirmed dead at the scene and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not determined how the victims died. Their identities have not been released.

No suspect or motive has been released at this time.

(© 2017 WUSA)