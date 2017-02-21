Bowie State University students earn scholarships to China

BOWIE, MD (WUSA9) - In the Tuesday sun, students and faculty gathered in a circle on the Bowie State University Campus, hand in hand they prayed before boarding vans to Dulles airport.

Raquel Richardson, flexing her mandarin Chinese skills from high school. The Bowie State freshman is about to embark on a semester long journey at a Chinese university.

In an agreement signed in 2014, the Chinese government awards scholarship to 1,000 American students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This year Bowie sent its largest group of students, 12 from Bowie State and two from Baltimore area schools (Coppin and Morgan).

“I’m ready to learn all I can about my field of business I heard there’s a factory across the street so make friends make connections, network have fun but focus on my education of course,” she said.

(© 2017 WUSA)