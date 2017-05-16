Charnice Milton (Photo: Capitol Community News)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WeAct Radio in downtown Anacostia is collecting books for the community's first ever book store to be named after slain reporter Charnice Milton caught in the crossfire of a drive-by on Good Hope Road SE, two years ago this month.

Kymone Freeman started collected books back in February through DC Prep's Bookapalooza drive.

Now, he has nearly 300 hundred books in the basement of the studios on MLK Jr. Avenue. Organizers hope to raise enough money to renovate that space to create "The Charnice Milton Book Store."

"When I found out there was no bookstore east of the river I said we have to do something about that," said Kymone Freeman of WeAct Radio. "We have the most children East of the River and we also have a high illiteracy rate yet we have no bookstore!"

"It is such an honor," said her father Kenneth McClenton. "She had a passion for reading and writing and was a wonderful writer. This gives me hope, that the lost children are not forgotten. So I encourage everyone to come down to 1918 MLK Jr. Avenue SE on Wednesday evenings and donate a book that you love, that inspired and shaped you, in honor of my daughter."

