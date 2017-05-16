Book store to be named after slain reporter Charnice Milton

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess
-
Five Metro stations about to close for a month
-
Victim is looking for Metro hero who stepped in during fight
-
Man confesses to killing Prince George's Co. woman
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Parasite issue popping up with raw fish and sushi
-
Why 'The Noose' is no joke: Maryland's history of lynching
-
Suspect in Colton murder, store stabbing identified
-
Verify: Was Clinton Foundation cargo ship raided at Port of Baltimore?
More Stories
-
Woman shot in police-involved shooting in DCMay 16, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
White House denies trying to influence FBI probe…May 16, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
90s Wednesday & ThursdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.