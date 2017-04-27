Bomb threat, fireworks at Falls Church abortion clinic triggers evacuations

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (WUSA9) - An abortion clinic in Falls Church has been evacuated twice within one day, officials said. The first evacuation happened after someone set off fireworks inside of the elevators. The second evacuation happened after a bomb threat.

The clinic is located at 900 South Washington, Falls Church officials said.

According to officials the first incident happened Thursday morning. The second incident happened around 12:30 p.m. after someone found the word "bomb" written on a piece of paper and stuck inside one of the doors.

Crews are currently at the scene.

Fireworks set off in elevator in this #FallsChurch bldg this AM. Bomb threat this afternoon. Bldg houses abortion clinic. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZaPSoeTV0G — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) April 27, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV