(Photo: Courtesy of Dewayne Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A body was found in a burning car in Southeast, D.C. Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The initial report came into the fire department about a car fire on Ridge Road SE.

Once firefighters put out the fire, police say a body was located inside the car.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

