WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A body was found in a burning car in Southeast, D.C. Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The initial report came into the fire department about a car fire on Ridge Road SE.
Once firefighters put out the fire, police say a body was located inside the car.
No further information has been released at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
