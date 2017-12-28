WUSA
Body found in burning car in SE DC

WUSA 11:18 PM. EST December 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A body was found in a burning car in Southeast, D.C. Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

The initial report came into the fire department about a car fire on Ridge Road SE. 

Once firefighters put out the fire, police say a body was located inside the car. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

