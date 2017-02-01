ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Their hearts were blue, but a few police offices couldn’t be happier!

Someone sneaking around in Rockville and in Silver Spring surprised Montgomery County Police Officers with a blue heart sticky-note that reads, “Thank you for protecting us out here in these mean streets.”



"I don't know how that can't make somebody's day,” said Officer Tara Bond. “It was right there on the driver's side window. I guess so we would probably see it.”

Bond found her heart-shaped sticky-note on Monday. WUSA9 was able to find another note still left on a cruiser in Silver Spring.

"You know walking up, it made my day that somebody took the time out to do that for us," she said.

It wasn't that long ago when police-community relations dominated headlines. Since then, Bond says she's been fortunate enough to have experienced a few acts of kindness.

"People have been so wonderful. Christmas Eve I was in line at the McDonalds, cause there was nothing else open by the time I was able to eat and the guy in front of me actually brought my dinner for me,” she said.

But in her some 10-years with the department, the MCP Officer says this was a first: the blue heart melting hers.

"That's when I'm happiest is when I'm able to help others and just knowing that our community members support us in that is just wonderful,” she said.

The ‘suspect’ in this case was very busy. Police say whoever did this tagged cruisers from Rockville to Silver Spring.



“I just want to say thank you,” said Bond.

