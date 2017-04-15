Blood drive held for firefighter killed one year ago

John Ulmschneider (Photo: Thacker, Erin)

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A blood drive is honoring a Prince George's County firefighter killed in the line of duty one year ago.

RELATED: Md. flags at half staff to honor 37-year-old John Ulmschneider

John "Skillet" Ulmschneider was shot and killed in the line of duty one year ago today, Saturday.

Ulmschneider was making a welfare check on a Temple Hills man, who mistakenly thought someone was breaking into his home.

RELATED: Man who fatally shot firefighter in Maryland is indicted

On Friday, a judge sentenced 61-year old David Lumpkin to four years in prison for the firefighter's death.

About fifty people are giving the gift of life Saturday morning in Ulmschneider's honor.

Intimate graveside service held this morning on anniversary of the line of duty death of PGFD Skillet #LODD pic.twitter.com/MvRCXjEaTt — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 15, 2017

The blood drive is happening until 3 p.m. at Maranatha Fellowship. It's located on University Boulevard near Paint Branch Drive in College Park, MD.

© 2017 WUSA-TV