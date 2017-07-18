Residential burglaries may be linked in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY CO., MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police are investigating two residential burglaries from June 19. They believe both were committed by the same suspects.

Detectives released home surveillance video of one of the women in question and are asking the public’s help to identify her.

Police officers responded to a home in Bethesda at 10 p.m. on June 19 for an attempted burglary. The woman who owns the home told the officers when she arrived home at 8 p.m., a neighbor told her that two black men and two black women had been acting suspiciously around the house.

The woman looked at her surveillance video and saw one of the women knocking on her door at 6:52 p.m. Six minutes later, she observed the two men entering her back yard and one of the suspects walking onto her deck, wearing gloves. At 7 p.m., the neighbor saw all the suspects leaving the area in a champagne colored 2005 Nissan Murano. Police do not believe the suspects got into the home.

In the second burglary, officers responded to a home in the Layhill area. The man who owned the home told police he heard knocking on his front door and after hearing this, heard footsteps inside his home. All suspects left the home once they realized someone was there. The homeowner said he saw the suspects enter two cars, a black SUV and an off-white SUV, parked in the street.

Police do not believe any property had been stolen from the home, but that the suspects entered the home by force through a sliding glass door.

Police have also determined that one of the women seen on the home surveillance video from the Bethesda burglary was seen driving one of the SUVs in the second burglary attempt.

Anyone who recognizes this female suspect or has information about these burglaries is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530. Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or indictment for this crime.

