MISSING: 37-year-old Bethesda man

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 37-year-old man from Bethesda.

Sean Preilipper was last seen walking away from his Tanglewood Drive residence in Bethesda around 7:00 p.m., on Friday.

He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, dark jeans, and dark colored shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Sean Preilipper’s emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Preilipper is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number, 301.279.8000.

© 2017 WUSA-TV