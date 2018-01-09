BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 30-year-old employee from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

Detectives said Pouwedeo Faranda was scheduled to work at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, but he did not report to work. Faranda spoke with his supervisor at 5:45 a.m.

Family and friends have not spoken with Faranda either. Police and family are concerned for his emotional and physical welfare.

He is described as an African American male, 5′ 4″ tall, and weighing 135 pounds. There is no clothing description cannot be confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pouwedeo Faranda is urged to call 911.

