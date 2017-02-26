Hundreds 'Cycle for Survival' to support fight against rare cancers

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Hundreds of people went to Equinox in Bethesda, Md. to “Cycle for Survival” in support of those fighting a rare cancer.

Rare cancers include pancreatic, ovarian, stomach and brain.

All of the proceeds are going to rare cancer studies and clinical trials led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Cycle for Survival is happening in 16 cities across the country and 31,000 people are expected to participate.

"It's amazing, it's my second year, and it makes me cry every year, you feel alone, and this is the most amazing community I can ever imagine," said cancer survivor Rachel Posell.



