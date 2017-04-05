Bethesda man missing since December found dead

John Patrick Donohoe (Photo: Montgomery County police)

WARREN COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A hiker called the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after finding what appeared to be human remains at the entrance of the Appalachian Trail.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office and was identified as John Patrick Donohoe of Bethesda, Maryland.

Donohoe has been missing since December 13, 2016. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigator Brad Pugh, Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.

