Bethesda church continues to fight development

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - A plan in Bethesda to build a new mixed-use development, near a possible African-American grave site, is moving forward.

Developer Equity One has plans to build a new development along Westbard Road, just south of the River Road intersection. A Giant grocery store is now the largest business in that area.

But, locals have long contended that African-Americans may have been buried in the area around the early 20th century.

Last Thursday, the Montgomery County Planning Board listened to residents who were concerned about Equity One's plans.

Read: Montgomery County Planning Department Statement

After that hearing, the board then ruled that Equity One must exclude the property where the graves might exist from its sketch plan for the development. On top of that, the board also said Equity One has two months to complete an "archeological investigation" of the area to see if there are any remains underneath the property.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County told WUSA9 Equity One would have to conduct that investigation with ground penetrating radar. However, opponents of the development say they do not trust that technology.

"They will not be able to detect whether or not they have the presence of graves," said Bethesda resident Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo.

Coleman-Adebayo also attends Macedonia Baptist Church in Bethesda. Members of that congregation say their church is one of the last links to the rich history of African-American culture that used to be prominent around River and Westbard roads.

Coleman-Adebayo has been critical of how Montgomery County has handled the project so far.

"Not only is the Planning Commission just fine and dandy with the continued desecration of our ancestors' final resting place," she said. "They are trying to use junk science as political cover to dismiss charges of desecration."

Harvey Matthews lived in the area around the 1950s. He claims bodies were buried around the Citgo gas station near Ridgefield Road. He said when he heard about Equity One's proposed development, he knew he had to fight it.

"It's very important for me," Matthews said. "It's for my ancestors."

The possible existence of an African-American cemetery near River Road has been discussed for a long time.

In 2015, Cultural Resources Manager Joey Lampl, told the planning board it was likely a cemetery once sat in the area.

"Although there is no above ground evidence of a cemetery," she said. "There is historical evidence that one used to exist."

Lampl went on to say it was likely a few tombstones still stood in the area around the 1950s.

However, she did not present pictures of the cemetery to the board. Lampl added it also remains unclear if any remains were ever moved.

Equity One released the following statement regarding the Montgomery County Planning Board's decision:

“Equity One understands the concerns and shares the desire to move forward to get answers. The company is waiting for the go ahead from the County to proceed.”'

A spokesperson for Montgomery County said there are many meetings that still have to take place before any construction on the development takes place.

