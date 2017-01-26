String of armed robberies reported at pharmacies in Montgomery Co

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are investigating three armed robberies that happened at pharmacies in Montgomery County.

The first armed robbery happened at the CVS located at 6917 on Arlington Road, in Bethesda around 2:50 a.m., police said. The suspect had a handgun and took off with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as a black male, standing 5'8" tall, wearing all black clothing and wearing a mask to cover his face.

Police said the second armed robbery happened at a Ride Aid located at 1411 East West Highway in Silver Spring. This incident happened around 5:18 a.m. According to authorities the suspect description is the same. There is currently no info on anything taken. No injuries were reported.

The third incident happened around 5:35 a.m. at another CVS located in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave in Bethesda. The same description was given for the suspected. No injuries were reported in this robbery either.

