1 injured after car & tractor-trailer crash in Bethesda

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is injured after a tractor-trailer and a car crashed in Bethesda overnight, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The crash happened on River Road and Landy Lane between Little Falls Pkwy and Brookside Dr., according to officials.

Officials said the driver of the car was trapped, extricated and transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver did not want to be transported.

Some lanes in the area were blocked.

