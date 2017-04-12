Bethesda building could soon be on the move

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Some Montgomery County residents are doing all they can to stop a developer from moving an historic building in the middle of downtown Bethesda.



The Community Paint and Hardware building, also once known as the Wilson Store, is located near the intersection of Bethesda and Wisconsin Avenue. It has stood where it is today since 1890.



Development firm, Carr Properties, wants to build a new housing unit on the same site. The project could include up to 480 housing units. It could also provide access to the Purple Line that could be built underneath the current site of the Wilson Store.



According to documents filed with Montgomery County, Carr Properties has proposed to move the historically-designated Wilson Store to another lot located a few blocks north, near Wisconsin Avenue.

RELATED: Bethesda church continues to fight development



Chevy Chase resident Deborah Vollmer lives nearby the proposed settlement. She told WUSA9 stories of how she remembered walking into the Community Paint and Hardware building with her family in the past.



"It was one of the places where people would gather and exchange gossip," she said.



Vollmer, and two other locals, recently reached out to the Montgomery Board of Appeals to appeal Carr Properties' plans to move the historic structure. However, in late March, that request was dismissed. She now hopes a Circuit Court will listen to her argument.



WUSA9 reached out to Carr Properties, but it did not receive a response.



Montgomery County officials say Carr Properties still has a few more legal steps to take before it can move the building.



As for the Purple Line, county officials say a federal judge could hand down a ruling in the next two weeks that determine whether the transit project is ever build.

For more information, click here.

To read about the Board of Appeals decision on potential building move, click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV