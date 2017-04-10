Beloved Bethesda coach, teacher retires after 63 years

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Longevity is one thing, excellence is another. When you combine the two you have Mac Jacoby of Landon.

Mac celebrated his 63rd year with Landon last Tuesday along with his 90th birthday. Mr. Jacoby is 'retiring' but we all know he really isn't.

Thank you Mac for all of your hard work, dedication and loyalty to Landon and the Landon community. You have lead by example and have impacted generations of young men.



I never had Mac as a teacher or coach but if you went to Landon, it was impossible not to know he is was and impossible for Mac not to be approachable.

We had a nice chat last Tuesday how lifelong relationships are forged between the student and the teacher/coach paradigm. The classroom and athletic field are so different and to have the same person nurture and guide you with both is the Landon way.

MORE STORIES:

James 'JB' Brown on his passion for sports, love of DC

11 named to the 2016 DC Sports Hall of Fame

Let's #VerifyThis! Should kids play football?

© 2017 WUSA-TV