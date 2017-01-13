Behind the scenes for inauguration security

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Just a week away now from a Presidential inauguration that's facing some big, new security challenges. One challenge -- perhaps more protesters than ever before. Another -- an uptick in terrorism world wide.

WUSA9 got an unusual behind the scenes look at one of the central locations where security officials are working to keep the inauguration safe.

Security agencies learned tragically on 9-11 that they had to bust the silos that prevent the free flow of intel. The secret communications center is one place where they're working on that. Forty-seven different security agencies will all have a spot and a voice here to keep the inauguration safe.



"Homegrown violent extremists..... Lone wolves. Self radicalization," Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said those are all things he's worried about.



Johnson said there's no specific, credible threat. Nonetheless, some 28,000 security personnel will keep an eye out. And this year, they're likely to deploy measures like blimps to counter the threat of drones -- or postal carriers running ultra-light aircraft up the mall.



"I suspect a lot of people got drones for Christmas. But drones are prohibited in the airspace over D.C.," said Johnson.



Some 99 different groups have applied for permits to protest. Some will be right on the parade route.



The Homeland Security Secretary says he's aware that some critics of Donald Trump have threatened to try and block his motorcade just as George W Bush's motorcade was briefly stopped. But he says that's not going to happen this time.

"With every inauguration every four years, there are lessons learned," he said.



There was of course violence inside and outside of some of Donald Trump's campaign rallies. US Park Police Chief Rob MacLean said the Park Service it's done it's best to keep pro and anti Trump demonstrators separate to avoid any kind of conflict at the inauguration.

(© 2017 WUSA)