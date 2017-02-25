Basketball tournament brings police and former prisoners together

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - The power of sports was on full display Saturday afternoon, as police officers and former prisoners came together to play some basketball. The first game of the afternoon pitted D.C. Police against Baltimore Police, and the second game matched up former prisoners from both communities.

"Hurt people hurt people," said Ronald Moten, the organizer of the event. "And we've got hurt people on both sides."

Moten said that the event was organized in order to try and bridge the gap between police and the community. The game was held at the Friendship Collegiate Academy in Northeast D.C.

"I'm all about pulling people together," he said. "And when we see things in our community, it's one thing to protest. It's another thing to pull people together in a way that we can communicate and talk about the problems. And lead to something that's going to get us outcomes."

The games were the kickoff for the Community and Police Truth and Reconciliation Month. On March 11, a similar event will bring police and returning prisoners from Alexandria and Prince George's County.

Officer Hakim Tate was born and raised in Washington, and said the event was all about building a relationship with the community.

"If they know I'm the officer that patrols the community," he said. "The likelihood of me mistreating somebody from the community I patrol is slim to none because they know me. They see me. They hold me accountable."

The tournament comes just two days after a shooting in Trinidad, that left two officers shot, and the suspected gunman dead. Assistant Chief of Patrol, Diane Groomes, said that the shooting shows that community events like this basketball tournament are needed more than ever.

"Everyone needs to build common ground," she said. "And today we're using sports. You know - my officers like to play basketball. The community likes to play basketball. So through the game, we can connect and show our human side."

