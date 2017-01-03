Barnes leads Mavericks to 113-105 win over Wizards

DALLAS (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Tuesday night.
Devin Harris had 17 points and Seth Curry 16 for the Mavericks. Williams, Harris and Curry each hit four 3-pointers as Dallas made 17-of-32 from long range.
John Wall led Washington with 27 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who fell to 1-6 on the second half of back-to-back games. They lost to Houston on Monday night.
Dallas trailed by 12 in the third quarter before rallying.
